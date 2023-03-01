80% people almost won’t be paying property tax: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday stated the J&K Property Tax (slab) was devised in such a manner that less than Rs 1000 would have to be paid per annum and “in a way, eighty percent of people (in the municipal areas) almost would not be paying it.”

He stated that even those, who would be covered under the tax slabs, would pay it at nominal rates.

LG Sinha was responding to the media queries after inaugurating the GST symposium and tax awareness initiative ‘Kar-Tavya’ for industries, traders associations, DDOs and other stakeholders at the Convention Centre here.