800 kanal State land retrieved in Ramban: Admin

Ramban: Over 800 kanal State land was retrieved from different tehsils of Ramban district on Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in continuation to the anti-encroachment drive launched in the district, the teams of Revenue Department and Police retrieved State land measuring 378 kanal in tehsil Banihal; 230 kanal in tehsil Ramban; 104 kanal in Pogal-Paristan; 66 kanal in Gool, 16 kanal in Khari, and 4 kanal in Ramsoo.

The spokesman said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam and other officers personally monitored the anti-encroachment drives.