83,000 students to appear in class-12 exam

Srinagar: As many as 83,000 students have registered for annual regular (2021) class 12th examination in Kashmir division.
Joint Secretary Examination in J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Prof Aijaz Hakak said the class 12th examination shall begin from November 8. The date sheet, an official said, will be issued on Monday.
“We have designated 741 examination centres for class 12th annual exams in government as well as private educational institutions across the Valley,” Prof Aijaz Hakak told Greater Kashmir.
Notably the number of examination centres set up for JK BOSE examination has increased as the board authorities ensure proper distance is maintained between the examinees in the examination halls.
“Only 50 percent seating capacity will be occupied in one exam hall in order to maintain proper distance,” he said.
He said the date sheet for class 12th examination will hopefully be issued on Monday.
Prof. Aijaz Hakak said the Board has not finalized any date for commencement of class 10th annual regular (2021) examination. “The exam will likely commence from November 3rd week. But the date has not been finalized yet. We have only five papers in class 10th which will be managed in the gaps available between class 12th examinations,” he said.
As already reported by this newspaper, the class 11th examination will commence after “the burden of class 12th and 10th examination is eased”.
This year the JK Board has announced 30 percent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10th to 12th students in their annual regular-2021 examination.
The relaxation has been given in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation is applicable for the students in Kashmir and Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as well.
The students shall have to attempt 70 percent marks from the question paper which shall be treated as 100 percent for result computation.
The Board has also informed the students that the question papers will be set from the entire syllabus prescribed for the session. However, the students will have to attempt questions having a weightage of 70 percent marks instead of attempting all the questions.
However, the JK Board has reduced the time allotted for attempting the question papers during examination. The papers having three hours duration shall be having only two and a half hours time period for attempting the questions.
Similarly, subjects having 2.30 hrs and 2.00 hrs duration shall be having only 2.10 hours and 1.40 hours time period for attempting the questions during examination.