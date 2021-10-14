83,000 students to appear in class-12 exam

Notably the number of examination centres set up for JK BOSE examination has increased as the board authorities ensure proper distance is maintained between the examinees in the examination halls.

“Only 50 percent seating capacity will be occupied in one exam hall in order to maintain proper distance,” he said.

He said the date sheet for class 12th examination will hopefully be issued on Monday.

Prof. Aijaz Hakak said the Board has not finalized any date for commencement of class 10th annual regular (2021) examination. “The exam will likely commence from November 3rd week. But the date has not been finalized yet. We have only five papers in class 10th which will be managed in the gaps available between class 12th examinations,” he said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the class 11th examination will commence after “the burden of class 12th and 10th examination is eased”.