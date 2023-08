Jammu: A total of 834 Amarnath Yatris Wednesday left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

As per the officials, of these 834 yatris; 586 left for Pahalgam in 20 vehicles and 248 left for Baltal in seven vehicles early Wednesday morning from Bhagwati Nagar base camp, under tight security arrangements.

Amarnath Yatra, which started on July 1, would culminate on August 31, 2023.