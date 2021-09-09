84% population in Kashmir has Covid19 antibodies

He said that it was generally assumed that the antibodies and immunity were synonymous but it depended on many factors. However, he said, antibodies could reduce the severity as well as the duration of the infection.

All districts in Kashmir showed similar antibody prevalence according to the report. With the slight variations, the highest sero-prevalence was detected in district Srinagar with 89.8 percent people sero-positive and the lowest in Pulwama with 78.2 percent positive.

Prof Khan said people need not to be complacent with the results as new variants, as are emerging at many places in the world, could apprehend immune escape. “We need to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and all SOPs and those who haven't gone for vaccination yet, shall do it urgently,” he said.

Many Medical Institutes and Health departments collaborated for a district-wise survey of COVID19 antibodies. The report cover note said that many sub groups including police personnel, healthcare workers, pregnant women were included.

“The survey was carried out by Government Medical College Srinagar in collaboration with Community Medicine departments of SKIMS, SKIMS Medical College Srinagar, Government Medical College Anantnag and Government Medical College Baramullah with full support and cooperation from directorate of health sciences Kashmir and supported by National Health Mission. The Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar was the nodal center while all testing procedures were conducted by department of Biochemistry, GMC Srinagar. The study was approved by institutional ethics committee of GMC Srinagar.”