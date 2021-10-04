8th class and above exams to be offline: Director Education

Srinagar: This year, Kashmir’s students studying in class 8 and above will have to sit in offline exams, Director School Education has said, adding that relaxation in syllabus will be provided to tide over the difficulties brought in by online mode of education prevalent for the past two years.

The exams for classes 10 and 12 in Kashmir division are expected to begin from the first week of November.

Director School Education Kashmir Division, Tasadduq Hussain Mir said that exams for all classes starting from class 8 in all schools of the division will be taken in examination centers.

The formalities are being completed and the modalities will be completed soon, he said. “We have already announced a relaxation of 30 percent in the syllabus,” he said. The examination for class 11, he said, was also planned to be offline. In addition, he said, the department was discussing how the students enrolled in lower classes in government schools can be assessed. “May be we will consider the performances in their previous exams,” he said.

While discussing the “lacunae in delivery” of education due to the pandemic, Mir said, the government was cognizant of the situation and the students appearing in exams will have a “wide choice” in attempting the questions. “However, the decision has been taken that exams need to be offline now, and this is happening in the Higher Education department as well,” he said. He said last year as well, the department conducted offline exams for classes 10 and 12.