9 civilians killed in 2 weeks

On October 7, Deepak Chand a teacher from Jammu and member of Pandit community, and Supinder Kour (a Sikh lady) who was principal of a government school and resident of Alochi Bagh, were killed in Sangam Eidgah area here.

On October 16, two non local labourers - Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh (UP) were killed by militants in Eidgah Srinagar and Litter Pulwama.

On October 17, three non-local labourers from Bihar were fired upon by militants in Wanpoh, Kulgam. Two of them died on the spot. The slain were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev and the injured was identified as Chunchun Reshi Dev. All are residents of Bihar.