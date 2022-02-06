9 deaths, 1151 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: While the cases of COVID19 recorded a major drop on Sunday and 1151 positives were logged in the tally, there was an increase in the deaths caused by SARS-CoV2 in J&K and nine people were reported to have died due to it.
The UT Government today said 71708 samples of COVID19 were tested in J&K over the 24 hours before Sunday afternoon, when the data is cumulated.
Of these, 1151 were found positive, the resultant positivity rate of the 20 districts together 1.6 today. The positive percentage of samples in J&K has dropped from around 8 percent over the last week of January to around 2 percent for the past three days.
Although the cumulative positivity rate of J&K is ‘normalising’ as per a health official, the positivity in at least six districts is still higher than five percent.
The official said that district Jammu has a weekly positive percentage of around 10 percent. “The positivity in Jammu district has also come down from about 18 percent to about 10 percent now. But it is still higher than any other district in J&K,” he said. In district Srinagar, the positivity over the past one week has been around 8 percent.
The falling positivity rate has brought down the daily logged cases to a great extent. Over the past fortnight, the cases in J&K have come down by 570 percent – from over 6500 to just 1151 today.
However the deaths due to COVID19 continued to be high and nine casualties were attributed to the respiratory viral infection today. Of these, five casualties took place in Jammu division and four in Kashmir division. The total number of casualties due to COVID19 in the past six days has been 41 in J&K.
Today, 197 cases were reported from Srinagar district, 168 from Jammu district and 63 from Udhampur district. The bed occupancy in J&K dropped to 6.88 percent today. The Government has said of the 5038 COVID19 beds, 347 had patients admitted on them while the remaining were vacant. The total number of active cases recorded today was 17412 and the number came below 20,000.
Over the past one day, 21158 vaccine doses were administered, of these, 5521 as first doses in the 15 to 18 year age group and 14099 as second doses in the 18 plus age group. 1538 people received a booster shot over the past one day.