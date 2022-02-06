9 deaths, 1151 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: While the cases of COVID19 recorded a major drop on Sunday and 1151 positives were logged in the tally, there was an increase in the deaths caused by SARS-CoV2 in J&K and nine people were reported to have died due to it.

The UT Government today said 71708 samples of COVID19 were tested in J&K over the 24 hours before Sunday afternoon, when the data is cumulated.

Of these, 1151 were found positive, the resultant positivity rate of the 20 districts together 1.6 today. The positive percentage of samples in J&K has dropped from around 8 percent over the last week of January to around 2 percent for the past three days.

Although the cumulative positivity rate of J&K is ‘normalising’ as per a health official, the positivity in at least six districts is still higher than five percent.