9 injured in Kupwara accident

Kupwara: At least nine persons were injured when a Tata Sumo they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge near Boby Top area of Budnamal in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle, bearing registration number JK-09 1093, on its way to Chowkibal skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Bobby Top area of Budnamal.

He said that nine passengers, travelling in the vehicle, were injured. They were immediately evacuated to Sub-District Hospital Kralpora for treatment.