9 injured in Kupwara accident

Kupwara: At least nine persons were injured when a Tata Sumo they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge near Boby Top area of Budnamal in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle, bearing registration number JK-09 1093, on its way to Chowkibal skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Bobby Top area of Budnamal.
He said that nine passengers, travelling in the vehicle, were injured. They were immediately evacuated to Sub-District Hospital Kralpora for treatment.
“Six patients with relatively serious injuries have been referred to SDH Kupwara for advanced treatment,” the official added.
The injured were identified as Shahid Iqbal Lone, 26, son of Ghulam Nabi Lone, Zahida Begum, 34, wife of Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, 55, son of Habibullah Sheikh, Anaytullah Lone , 22, son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Ghulam Rasool Lone, 70, son of Abdul Jabbar Lone, Ghulam Mohammed Lone, 55, son of Ghulam Rasool Lone, Ghulam Hassan Lone, 70, son of Abdul Raheem Lone, Gazila Manzoor, 19, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Lone, all residents of Budnamal. 45-year old Ghulam Mohiuddin Payer, son of Abdul Rehman Payer, resident of Sonthipora Kralpora was also injured in the accident.
Police registered a case in this regard and further investigations were set into motion.