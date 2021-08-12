9 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: The government on Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of nine JKAS officers with immediate effect.

These transfers were effected through three separate orders of GAD.

As per these orders, Saleem Beigh, JKAS, General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens. Naeem-ul-Nisa, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch, against an available vacancy. She will also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Surankote, till further orders.

Naresh Kumar JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy. Amar Jyoti Raina, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has also been posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy.