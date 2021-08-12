9 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: The government on Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of nine JKAS officers with immediate effect.
These transfers were effected through three separate orders of GAD.
As per these orders, Saleem Beigh, JKAS, General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens. Naeem-ul-Nisa, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch, against an available vacancy. She will also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Surankote, till further orders.
Naresh Kumar JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy. Amar Jyoti Raina, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has also been posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Harun, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department. Trishala Kumari, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Culture Department. Sajid Yehaya Naqash, JKAS, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Additional Mission Director, J8K Rural Livelihood Mission, Srinagar.
Through a separate order, Vishal Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, under orders of transfer as Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the GAD, in yet another order, transferred Sheetal Pandita, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary and her services were placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further adjustment.