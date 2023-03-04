9 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of nine Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per a General Administration Department (GAD) order, Atul Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu.

Mohammad Aslam, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.