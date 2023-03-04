9 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of nine Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per a General Administration Department (GAD) order, Atul Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu.
Mohammad Aslam, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Sapna Kotwal, Joint Director, Information, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People.
Through a separate GAD order, Kusum Chib, Collector, Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba.
Rehana Akhtar Bili, Deputy Director, Information, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Manu Hansa, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Marh, vice Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, who would await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.
He would also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Marh, till further orders.
Parul Khajuria, junior scale JKAS, Cultural Officer, Directorate of Information, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.
Beenish Wani, junior scale JKAS, Information Officer in the Directorate of Information, J&K has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal.
Manoj Pandita, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.