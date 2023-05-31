9 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of nine Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Vikas Dhar Bagati, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thanamandi, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Thanamandi has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Jammu.

Shafiq Ahmad, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thanamandi. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Thanamandi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Umesh Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan, Katra, vice Sudhir Bali, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Sunaina Saini, JKAS, Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol (Stores) has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal, against an available vacancy. She will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ghagwal, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.