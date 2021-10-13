9 persons with militant links arrested in Kashmir: NIA

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine persons accused of having militancy links, during the last two days in raids across Kashmir.
An official statement issued by the probe agency said, “Today, NIA arrested five more accused persons namely Muhammad Haneef Chiralu of Srinagar, Hafeez of Budgam, Owais Dar of Pulwama, Mateen Bhat of Shopian and Arif Farooq Bhat of Srinagar in RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.”
NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated October 10, 2021 and initiated the investigation.
As per NIA statement, the case pertains to “hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates. NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated October 10, 2021 and initiated the investigation. NIA had earlier arrested 4 accused in the case on October 12, 2021.”
It said the probe agency conducted further searches at two locations in Srinagar and seized electronic devices and incriminating jehadi documents.
“Preliminary investigation,” NIA said, “has revealed that the 5 arrested accused persons are terror associates or OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical support to terrorists and facilitating them in carrying out terror activities.”
Earlier NIA in a statement said that on Tuesday it (NIA) conducted searches at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts of J&K and arrested four accused namely Waseem Ahmed Sofi resident of Chattabal Srinagar, Tariq Ahmed Dar resident of Shergarhi Srinagar, Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu resident of Parimpora Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda resident of Rajouri Kadal Srinagar in RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.
The probe agency said, “The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc. The terror associates or OGWs of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighbouring country and also indulging in radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling of arms, ammunition and explosives.”
“These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state. During the searches conducted yesterday several electronic devices, incriminating jehadi documents, and records of suspicious financial transactions were seized,” NIA statement read.