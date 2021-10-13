9 persons with militant links arrested in Kashmir: NIA

Earlier NIA in a statement said that on Tuesday it (NIA) conducted searches at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts of J&K and arrested four accused namely Waseem Ahmed Sofi resident of Chattabal Srinagar, Tariq Ahmed Dar resident of Shergarhi Srinagar, Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu resident of Parimpora Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda resident of Rajouri Kadal Srinagar in RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.

The probe agency said, “The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc. The terror associates or OGWs of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighbouring country and also indulging in radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling of arms, ammunition and explosives.”

“These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state. During the searches conducted yesterday several electronic devices, incriminating jehadi documents, and records of suspicious financial transactions were seized,” NIA statement read.