9 test positive in Jammu

Jammu: A senior doctor, pregnant woman, and seven minor children have been detected to be COVID-19 positive in Jammu.

All of them were admitted in the isolation ward of MCH, Government Gandhi Hospital, Jammu.

“A senior doctor has also developed symptoms like fever and a runny nose. His COVID-19 test also returned positive in MCH, Gandhi Nagar. He was isolated and admitted in the same hospital’s isolation ward,” an official said. “The symptoms of COVID-19 are not severe. They are mild. The patients who come with fever and cough are being recommended to take COVID-19 tests.”

The official said that of these suspected cases, eight had tested positive during the past three days.

He said that among the infected, a pregnant woman tested positive during her medical tests before getting operated.