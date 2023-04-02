9 test positive in Jammu

Jammu: A senior doctor, pregnant woman, and seven minor children have been detected to be COVID-19 positive in Jammu.
All of them were admitted in the isolation ward of MCH, Government Gandhi Hospital, Jammu.
“A senior doctor has also developed symptoms like fever and a runny nose. His COVID-19 test also returned positive in MCH, Gandhi Nagar. He was isolated and admitted in the same hospital’s isolation ward,” an official said. “The symptoms of COVID-19 are not severe. They are mild. The patients who come with fever and cough are being recommended to take COVID-19 tests.”
The official said that of these suspected cases, eight had tested positive during the past three days.
He said that among the infected, a pregnant woman tested positive during her medical tests before getting operated.
The official said that seven minor children were also detected to be COVID-19 positive.
He said that the age of these infected children was between one-month and below one year.
“The health of the four infected minors has improved and they are likely to be discharged. Four others including three minor children and the pregnant woman may be discharged on Monday if their health improves,” he said. Meanwhile, the authorities in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu have already established a 32-bedded isolation ward equipped with ventilators for the admission of the COVID-19 infected persons.
However, no COVID-19 positive case has been admitted in the hospital so far.
A booth is constantly taking samples for testing Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and RT-PCR of the symptomatic patients on the recommendation of the doctors in the premises of GMC&H.
Another official said that the concerned authorities had been monitoring the situation closely and recommended the people not to panic and follow the COVID-19 protocol in public places by wearing face masks, social distancing, and using hand sanitizers.