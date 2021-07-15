90 pc students appear for KU PG Entrance Test

Srinagar: The Kashmir University Entrance Test (KUET), which commenced on Thursday, witnessed around 90 percent attendance of students during two sessions.

The official data released by the Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examination KU revealed that around 842 candidates had registered for the KUET out of whom 760 appeared and 82 were absent on the first day.

“Out of 416 candidates, only 383 appeared in the morning session of KUET and 43 students remained absent. There were around 377 candidates in the afternoon session while 39 were marked as absent,” Director Admissions and Competitive Examination KU, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir said.

The two sessions of the KUET were scheduled at 11 am and 2 pm respectively.

Notably, the University received a total of 20581 applications from the students this year. However, around 4200 candidates will be selected for admission in Post-Graduate courses, as per the available intake capacity of the varsity.