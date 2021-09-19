91% candidates appear in JKBOPEE B.Sc nursing, paramedical entrance exam

“We had established 21 exam centres in Kashmir and six in Jammu as well. Students from Ladakh had opted for exam centres either in Kashmir or Jammu” Chairman JK BOPEE, Shafiq Ahmad Raina told Greater Kashmir.

Raina said the number of students who appeared for the exam in Kashmir was more than that of Jammu. In Kashmir, 10122 candidates had registered for the exams out of which 9456 were present, he said. “The attendance of students in Kashmir was 93.42 percent,” Raina said.

The BOPEE chairman said the students after qualifying the entrance exams are allotted different medical colleges and universities. “Besides allotting them government and private nursing colleges, students are allotted some universities and government medical colleges as per their merit to pursue the course,” Raina said.

Notably, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) run their fledged nursing colleges in J&K. Also, students are allotted south Kashmir campus of the Kashmir University (KU) to pursue the nursing course. Meanwhile, Chairman BOPEE extended his gratitude to the administration for extending their support to conduct the exam smoothly at all the exam centres.