9155 devotees pay obeisance at holy cave

Srinagar/Jammu: 9155 Amarnath devotees Wednesday paid obeisance at the holy cave, nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas., taking total to 1,46,508 yatris, who performed darshan since July 1.

Among the yatris who visited Shri Amarnathji cave today were 6995 males, 1918 females, 122 children and 120 Sadhus.

Earlier, a day after resumption of Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, a fresh batch of 7805 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here this morning for Pahalgam and Baltal to reach cave shrine.

Meanwhile, the Yatra, given its growing popularity in the wake of the enthralling spiritual life-time experience it offers, has turned global.

So far, two citizens of the United States and 33 from Nepal have already undertaken Yatra – which is spreading a message of enviable hospitality, peace and spirituality and also winning hearts for seamless arrangements put in place by the government of the day.

“Today the tenth batch of 7805 pilgrims left for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal from Bhagwati Nagar base camp at Jammu in a convoy of 339 vehicles. The convoy was flagged off at around 3.15 am under tight security arrangements,” the officials informed.