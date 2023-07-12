9155 devotees pay obeisance at holy cave

Srinagar/Jammu: 9155 Amarnath devotees Wednesday paid obeisance at the holy cave, nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas., taking total to 1,46,508 yatris, who performed darshan since July 1.
Among the yatris who visited Shri Amarnathji cave today were 6995 males, 1918 females, 122 children and 120 Sadhus.
Earlier, a day after resumption of Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, a fresh batch of 7805 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here this morning for Pahalgam and Baltal to reach cave shrine.
Meanwhile, the Yatra, given its growing popularity in the wake of the enthralling spiritual life-time experience it offers, has turned global.
So far, two citizens of the United States and 33 from Nepal have already undertaken Yatra – which is spreading a message of enviable hospitality, peace and spirituality and also winning hearts for seamless arrangements put in place by the government of the day.
“Today the tenth batch of 7805 pilgrims left for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal from Bhagwati Nagar base camp at Jammu in a convoy of 339 vehicles. The convoy was flagged off at around 3.15 am under tight security arrangements,” the officials informed.
“Out of 7805, 3128 pilgrims left for Baltal base camp in 132 vehicles and these pilgrims included 2293 males, 772 females, 26 children and 37 Sadhus. 4677 pilgrims opted for Pahalgam route and they included 3537 males, 991 females, 34 children and 115 Sadhus and their convoy comprised 132 vehicles. With the departure of the 10th batch, so far, 56303 pilgrims have undertaken their journey to Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for holy pilgrimage,” officials added.
After a hiatus of three days on account of inclement weather conditions and closure of Srinagar Jammu National Highway, the pilgrimage resumed from Jammu on Tuesday afternoon.
While the Yatra from Pahalgam resumed on Sunday and Baltal route the next day after the track leading to the shrine was cleared of landslides following improvement in weather conditions.
Thousands of Amarnath Yatris traverse mountainous routes along Pahalgam and Baltal axis with much fervour to perform darshan at holy cave. To make this religious pilgrimage of Amarnath yatris a memorable and life time experience, around 30 government departments are providing their services relentlessly. The officers and officials are making strenuous efforts to extend essential services and basic amenities at every destination to pilgrims.
“Every pilgrim, who visits Amarnath cave, expresses satisfaction and pleasure about the wide range of arrangements put in place for their convenience. Due to this reason and belief, Shri Amarnathji Yatra has become global captivating devotees, including NRIs and citizens of different countries,” an official spokesperson said.
Two foreign nationals from California, United States (US) also fulfilled their 40-year-old dream by undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath. They were inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda’s idea of spirituality. After visiting here, they expressed joy and happiness and stated that it was “a dream came true.”
“There is a particular kind of peace that prevails in these mountains. We hope this kind of peace can prevail everywhere,” said one of them.
“The pilgrims coming from different countries become ambassadors of hospitality, peace and spread the message of spirituality in their nations. Pertinently, a couple of days ago, 33 yatris from Nepal had also come to pay darshan at Shri Amarnathji cave. On their way, they were facilitated and warmly welcomed by the administration,” the spokesperson said.
The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the shrine, situated at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the south Kashmir Himalayas, commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.