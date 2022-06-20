92 positive cases home isolated in Jammu

Jammu: Atleast 92 people have been home isolated in Jammu district with gradual rise in Covid19 positive cases from last one week, although the Health Department officials have said that the spike in cases “is not a worrisome issue”.
“The Covid19 cases are increasing in Jammu with the rise of cases at the national level. The cases are increasing but the symptoms are not serious. The positive cases have recovered with home isolation and proper medical care,” an official in the health department told Greater Kashmir.
The officials said that they have deployed 20 sampling teams in different crowded areas of Jammu, including Jammu railway station to conduct random sampling of the suspected cases.
“We have no serious case so far in Jammu,” the official added while saying that none of the Covid19 positive cases has been admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.
The officials said that in a single day they usually take 2500 to 3000 samples in Jammu’s separate places. “Of these, the positive people were advised for home isolation after they were found Covid19 positive,” the officials said.
The officials further said that “the intensity of the symptoms changes but the need of the hour is to follow the Covid protocol in public places to avoid contraction with the deadly virus.” On the other hand, the officials said that “the Government Medical College and Hospital, Bakshi Nagar has geared-up being a premier health institute to handle such cases.”
“We have prepared an isolation ward and Critical Care Unit for the covid19 patients. However, no infected covid19 patient is admitted in the GMC Jammu,” said the officials in GMC Jammu. On Sunday, the Health Department recorded 17 positive cases in Jammu district and there was no positive case in rest of the nine districts of the region including Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts.
Meanwhile, civil administration in Kathua informed that they were monitoring the situation in Lakhanpur entry point of J&K.
“As the positive cases are increasing slightly, we have started monitoring the trends of the Covid19 cases. We already had teams at Lakhanpur to monitor Covid19 cases but we have kept eye on the development with regard to Covid19,” said one of the senior officials in Kathua’s administration. The official said that they are not enforcing the protocol for now to avoid inconvenience to the passengers, tourists and pilgrims coming to J&K.
It may be recollected that Jammu had witnessed the worst kind of Covid19 spread and deaths of the infected people in both the previous waves of the deadly virus although the health care facilities were able to handle the second wave as people were much aware than the first wave which consumed many lives.