92 positive cases home isolated in Jammu

Jammu: Atleast 92 people have been home isolated in Jammu district with gradual rise in Covid19 positive cases from last one week, although the Health Department officials have said that the spike in cases “is not a worrisome issue”.

“The Covid19 cases are increasing in Jammu with the rise of cases at the national level. The cases are increasing but the symptoms are not serious. The positive cases have recovered with home isolation and proper medical care,” an official in the health department told Greater Kashmir.

The officials said that they have deployed 20 sampling teams in different crowded areas of Jammu, including Jammu railway station to conduct random sampling of the suspected cases.