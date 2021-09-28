95 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K reported 95 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.
As per the official figures shared by the Health department, 28 cases were reported from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,220 in J&K.
The Health department said that no death was reported from J&K in the last 24 hours keeping the covid fatality tally at 4422 including 2173 in Jammu division and 2249 in Kashmir.
The government bulletin on Covid19 also said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.
Srinagar district reported 36 cases while Baramulla reported 13 cases and 10 cases each were reported from Budgam and Jammu districts.
Ramban reported nine cases, Rajouri five, while four cases each were reported from Pulwama and Ganderbal districts and two cases were reported from Kathua district.
One case each was reported from Poonch and Doda districts while as no fresh cases were reported from Udhampur, Samba, Kishtwar, Reasi, Kupwara, Anantnag, Bandipora, Kulgam and Shopian districts.
The government bulletin on coid19 cases states that around 188 more persons- 21 from Jammu division and 167 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,29,220 positive cases, 1420 are active positive while 3,23,378 people have recovered and been discharged.
It said that of the 1,47,55,511 test results available, 1,44,26,291 samples have tested negative till Tuesday.
The bulletin further said a total of 45713 Covid19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,37,371 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,11,72,293.