95 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: J&K reported 95 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, 28 cases were reported from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,220 in J&K.

The Health department said that no death was reported from J&K in the last 24 hours keeping the covid fatality tally at 4422 including 2173 in Jammu division and 2249 in Kashmir.

The government bulletin on Covid19 also said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

Srinagar district reported 36 cases while Baramulla reported 13 cases and 10 cases each were reported from Budgam and Jammu districts.