A Day To Remember | Yoga on Dal Lake banks, Mughal Gardens visit, Kashmiri dress: G20 delegates have it all

Srinagar: Srinagar witnessed a momentous occasion as the G20 delegates embarked on a visit to the historic Mughal Gardens of Srinagar situated on the banks of Dal Lake.

This marked the concluding day of the engaging three-day G20 summit in Srinagar.

In a delightful display of cultural immersion, the women delegates were seen gracefully adorned in traditional Kashmiri attire, showcasing the vibrant and rich heritage of the region.

As they strolled through the enchanting Nishat Garden, their colorful costumes perfectly complemented the backdrop of blooming flowers and the majestic Zabarwan mountain range, providing a perfect setting for capturing timeless moments through photographs.

Resembling the local Kashmiri women, the delegates donned elegant Pherans, long gowns adorned with intricate designs, along with traditional headgear and jewellery.