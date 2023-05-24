A Day To Remember | Yoga on Dal Lake banks, Mughal Gardens visit, Kashmiri dress: G20 delegates have it all

Srinagar: Srinagar witnessed a momentous occasion as the G20 delegates embarked on a visit to the historic Mughal Gardens of Srinagar situated on the banks of Dal Lake.
This marked the concluding day of the engaging three-day G20 summit in Srinagar.
In a delightful display of cultural immersion, the women delegates were seen gracefully adorned in traditional Kashmiri attire, showcasing the vibrant and rich heritage of the region.
As they strolled through the enchanting Nishat Garden, their colorful costumes perfectly complemented the backdrop of blooming flowers and the majestic Zabarwan mountain range, providing a perfect setting for capturing timeless moments through photographs.
Resembling the local Kashmiri women, the delegates donned elegant Pherans, long gowns adorned with intricate designs, along with traditional headgear and jewellery.
The sight of these guests embracing the local culture evoked a sense of admiration and awe among the onlookers.
The Nishat Garden, famous for its impeccable charm and natural beauty, left the delegates mesmerised.
The vast array of vibrant flowers and the captivating allure of nature overwhelmed their senses, creating an atmosphere of pure enchantment.
The high profile third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held an immense significance as it marked the first major international gathering in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when Article 370 that accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated.
"The visit to the Mughal Garden by the foreign delegates not only showcased the splendour of Srinagar's natural treasures but also demonstrated the potential of the region to attract global tourism," an official of J&K Tourism Department said.
He said that the visit of the foreign delegates to Mughal Gardens had raised expectations for Jammu and Kashmir to become a thriving destination for the international visitors.
Meanwhile, as the delegates bid farewell to Srinagar, they carried with them memories of a remarkable experience, further strengthening ties between the nations.
"This is not my first trip as I was here before with my family for vacation. A visit to Mughal Garden was mesmerising and we will take memories of this trip along with us," a foreign delegate said. "I would love to see all the places. Today, I visited the renovated, vehicle-free Polo View Market."
Another foreign delegate from Singapore said he would encourage people of his country to broaden their horizon and visit Kashmir.
"I have also heard about the beautiful saffron fields of Kashmir. I would love to come back to this place," he said.
Early in the morning, the delegates participated in a yoga session and also explored the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) and Mughal Gardens.
An official of the J&K Tourism Department said that as the three-day G20 summit culminated on Wednesday, the visit of foreign delegates to Srinagar would be remembered as a milestone in promoting cross-cultural connections and showcasing the unparalleled beauty of Kashmir.