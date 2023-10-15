A Forced Shift | Climate change, Govt apathy de-motivate farmers from growing saffron

Pampore: Climate change, government indifference, and a consistent dip in yield were some of the reasons that dissuaded Gulzar Ahmad from cultivating saffron this year.

Ahmad owns large swathes of land in Lalpora, some 3 km from Pampore town in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Each year, around this time, he would eagerly wait to harvest the world's priciest spice from his field, sprawling over 20 kanal.

However, this year Ahmad did not cultivate saffron.

Instead, he chose to grow mustard on a significant portion of his land.

"I know shifting to oil seed cultivation from saffron sounds a bit unusual, but the losses in saffron cultivation forced this change,” Ahmad said.

Like Ahmad, many farmers in Konubal, Dusoo, Munpora Ladhoo, and other saffron-producing villages turned to mustard cultivation.

Climate change is one of the dominant factors that de-motivated some farmers from cultivating the spice.

The rainfall deficit, unseasonal snowfall, and other environmental factors have taken a heavy toll on saffron production over the last few years.

Official data suggests that the production of saffron over the past two decades has dropped by 65 percent.

Similarly, land under saffron cultivation has shrunk from 5707 hectares in 1996 to 3875 hectares in 2010-11.

A concerned citizen, who did not wish to be named by his name, said that many farmers converted the saffron land either into orchards or used it for construction.