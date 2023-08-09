A leader launched 13 times in politics, but failed: Amit Shah takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In an apparent jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that Wayanad MP had been “launched” 13 times but failed every single time.
“There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity was provided to her by the Modi government,” he said.
Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on a no-confidence motion against his government, which was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi earlier.
Calling the motion a “politically motivated” one, Shah said that the current Central government was the
first one in the country since independence, which had the trust of the people.
“After independence, PM Modi's government was the only one which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public. PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him,” he said.
Hitting out at the previous government at the Centre, Shah said, “They (UPA) keep saying that they will waive off farmers' loans. We don't believe in just waving off loans but in making a system where one doesn't have to take a loan.”
He said that the NDA government had made the farmers self-sufficient rather than giving them freebies.
“Because this motion is politically motivated, I will have to mention the work done by this government. PM Modi's government took some historic decisions and ended dynasties and graft. UPA's character is to protect power but NDA fights to protect principle,” Shah said.
He said that corruption, dynasty, and appeasement were three ills of Indian politics, but now PM Modi practices politics of performance.