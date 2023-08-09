A leader launched 13 times in politics, but failed: Amit Shah takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In an apparent jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that Wayanad MP had been “launched” 13 times but failed every single time.

“There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity was provided to her by the Modi government,” he said.

Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on a no-confidence motion against his government, which was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi earlier.

Calling the motion a “politically motivated” one, Shah said that the current Central government was the

first one in the country since independence, which had the trust of the people.