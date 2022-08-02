A new India being shaped under PM Modi’s leadership: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that a new India was being shaped under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had enhanced India’s honour internationally and made it indispensable to the world.

Addressing ‘Tiranga Utsav’ to honour the creator of the national flag, Pingali Venkayya, Shah also appealed to everyone to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a grand success by hoisting the tricolour from their homes and uploading its image as their profile picture on social media accounts.

“The dream of a new India is coming up under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Now, the entire world is looking toward India with respect. Between 2014 and 2022, PM Modi has enhanced India’s prestige in the world. Today the world does not take any decision on any issue unless PM Modi gives his opinion,” he said.