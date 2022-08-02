A new India being shaped under PM Modi’s leadership: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that a new India was being shaped under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had enhanced India’s honour internationally and made it indispensable to the world.
Addressing ‘Tiranga Utsav’ to honour the creator of the national flag, Pingali Venkayya, Shah also appealed to everyone to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a grand success by hoisting the tricolour from their homes and uploading its image as their profile picture on social media accounts.
“The dream of a new India is coming up under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Now, the entire world is looking toward India with respect. Between 2014 and 2022, PM Modi has enhanced India’s prestige in the world. Today the world does not take any decision on any issue unless PM Modi gives his opinion,” he said.
The home minister said lakhs of people sacrificed their lives over the years to see India honoured like this.
“They have sacrificed their lives to see a self-reliant India, a country which is proud of its history, a country which not only makes its future. Such a new India is being built under the leadership of PM Modi, it is being built as per the dream of PM Modi,” he said.
Shah said Modi had now given a call for the hoisting of the national flag from every home from August 13 to 15 as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and to upload the tricolour on social media profiles.
“There is no better way to give respect to the soldiers of the country, martyrs of the country,” he said.
The home minister said that the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was being celebrated, as India completes 75 years of its independence, to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the country.
“There were many unsung heroes of our freedom struggle, whom people have forgotten. This ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an occasion to remember and give respect to all such unsung heroes,” he said.
Shah said another of their aims was to take India’s success stories to everyone in the country and spread the success of Indian democracy to every part of the world.
The third aim is to make India ‘Vishwa Guru’ by 2047 through the collective efforts of every Indian, he said.
The home minister also paid rich tributes to Venkayya, the creator of the country’s national flag.
In 1916, Venkayya published a book offering 30 designs of what could make the Indian flag.
One of these designs was finally approved for the national flag by Mahatma Gandhi at the Vijayawada Congress in 1921.