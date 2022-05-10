‘A promising life cut short by cruel hands’

Srinagar: The dreams of the slain civilian's family of Shopian in south Kashmir have been shattered after their son Shahid Ghani Dar (19) , a Bachelor of Arts ( BA) student, was killed during an encounter in Pandoshan village.
Shahid was grievously injured in firing on Monday evening and was airlifted to 92 Base Hospital of Army here last evening. He succumbed to his grievous injuries Tuesday morning at 92 Base Hospital.
In the firing on Monday evening, two civilians and a soldier were injured. However, Shahid was critically injured. Police had said they were injured in firing by the terrorists.
“ShopianEncounterUpdate: During initial cordon & search operation, terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two civilians got injured. Both the injured were shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened, details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir zone police had tweeted Monday evening.
Hundreds of people on Tuesday afternoon attended the funeral of Shahid at his native village. The mourners had come from different parts of Shopian to participate in the funeral of Shahid. The women were seen beating their chests and mourning the loss of Shahid. Some women were seen showering petals on the coffin of Shahid. Shahid was son of labourer, Abdul Ghani Dar. The family had envisioned that Shahid will study and will get a respectful government job some day. “He was studying hard and was our future hope,” the family said. “We never know cruel hands will snatch him from us.”
According to the family, Shahid was coming back from the masjid after offering evening prayers when he fell to bullets. “ All our dreams got shattered by his killing,” the family added. Shahid’s family including mother, father and another brother had kept all eyes on him to take all the responsibility of his family.
With no source of income, Shahid’s parents worked hard to make sure their son could get some achievement in the field of education. According to the family sources, Shahid was also doing part time jobs so that he could provide a boost to his family’s unstable financial condition.
The residents of the village said that Shahid was a noble soul. He was an obedient and law abiding citizen. “He was a hard worker and used to help everybody,” the residents said. The residents described Shahid as a “go getter”who always had a smile on his face.
The family and the relatives are hopeful that they will be helped out by the LG led administration. “We are hopeful that necessary help will be provided to us,” the family and relatives said.