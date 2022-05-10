‘A promising life cut short by cruel hands’

Srinagar: The dreams of the slain civilian's family of Shopian in south Kashmir have been shattered after their son Shahid Ghani Dar (19) , a Bachelor of Arts ( BA) student, was killed during an encounter in Pandoshan village.

Shahid was grievously injured in firing on Monday evening and was airlifted to 92 Base Hospital of Army here last evening. He succumbed to his grievous injuries Tuesday morning at 92 Base Hospital.