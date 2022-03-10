AAC recommends faster security checks, traffic decongestion at Srinagar Airport

The meeting of the AAC of the Srinagar Airport was chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament. As per a statement, the AAC members were informed that plans for construction of a new integrated terminal building for Srinagar Airport are in an advanced stage.

“The existing building will be upgraded and interlinked with the new building to provide a seamless experience. On construction and commissioning the passenger area will increase from 20,226 SM to 64,360 SM. The annual passenger capacity will increase from 2.5 million to 6.5 million. The peak hour passenger capacity will be augmented to 3,000 from the existing 950. A state of the art modern multi-level car parking will also be constructed for parking of 1000 vehicles” the statement said.