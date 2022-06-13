Aadhar authentication on voluntary basis for Amarnath pilgrims

Jammu: J&K Government on Monday notified that the pilgrims desirous of undertaking pilgrimage to Amarnath shrine will “furnish proof of possession of Aadhar or undergo Aadhar authentication on voluntary basis.”

“In pursuance to Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir with the prior approval of central government hereby notifies that pilgrims desirous of undertaking pilgrimage to Shri Amarnthji Shrine shall furnish proof of possession of Aadhar or undergo Aadhar authentication on voluntary basis with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the official gazette,” read a notification issued by GAD.