Aamir Khan wraps up Kargil shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kargil: Bollywood superstar, director and producer Aamir Khan on Tuesday wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha’, which was underway at mountainous Kargil district of Ladakh for the last one month.
Aamir Khan arrived in Kargil early this month to shoot the last leg of his much-awaited movie in the cold desert.
Referred to as “Mr Perfectionist” in the Indian film industry, Aamir was all praise for the beauty and hospitality of Kargil.
“We got strong support from the Kargil administration as well as people here during our shooting,” Aamir said. He appreciated the overwhelming cooperation received from the local public as well as the district administration during the entire period of the shooting in Kargil. He thanked the Deputy Commissioner, the district administration, the local Council and the public for their support.
Aamir said, “Kargil is a beautiful place and there are good locations for shooting and hopefully more films that require such a locale will be shot here.”
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is touted to be one of the most anticipated films in the last two years. Interestingly, it brings the much-loved pairing of Aamir-Kareena back to the big screen after their blockbuster titled, ‘3 Idiots.’ Apart from it, being the official adaptation of one of the most popular Hollywood films and Oscar-award winning ‘Forrest Gump’, the film has raised curiosity level.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is expected to be released in December this year.
Aamir Khan had earlier visited Ladakh for his movie ‘3 Idiots’ where his shooting near iconic Pangong Lake is still remembered by the locals.
Meanwhile Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and district administration of Kargil accorded a warm farewell to ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ team on the completion of the shooting of the movie in the Himalayan district.
LAHDC Kargil hosted a dinner as a token of love and gratitude for the ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ team at the residence of Deputy Commissioner Kargil. Actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao, who were present on the occasion, said they were extremely touched by the warmth and the love they received in Kargil.
Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan, Executive Councillors Punchok Tashi and Mohsin Ali along with DC/CEO LAHDC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve and SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhary were present on the occasion.
Interacting with the actor-producer, Feroz Khan said, “Exploration of newer locations for shooting films goes a long way in the promotion of tourism for the natives.”