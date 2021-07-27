Aamir Khan wraps up Kargil shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kargil: Bollywood superstar, director and producer Aamir Khan on Tuesday wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha’, which was underway at mountainous Kargil district of Ladakh for the last one month.

Aamir Khan arrived in Kargil early this month to shoot the last leg of his much-awaited movie in the cold desert.

Referred to as “Mr Perfectionist” in the Indian film industry, Aamir was all praise for the beauty and hospitality of Kargil.

“We got strong support from the Kargil administration as well as people here during our shooting,” Aamir said. He appreciated the overwhelming cooperation received from the local public as well as the district administration during the entire period of the shooting in Kargil. He thanked the Deputy Commissioner, the district administration, the local Council and the public for their support.

Aamir said, “Kargil is a beautiful place and there are good locations for shooting and hopefully more films that require such a locale will be shot here.”