Absurd, motivated: India rejects Canada's allegations over killing of Khalistani terrorist

New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected claims by the Canada government that it had an involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Terming them as "absurd and motivated" the external affairs ministry in a statement said, "We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated."

"Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected," the statement said further.

"We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the ministry said further.

"We urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil," the strongly worded statement added.