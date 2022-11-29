AC accords admin approval to Rs 23.50 Cr Jammu flyover bridge, 5000 MT Baramulla CA store

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, accorded the administrative approval to several projects of public importance.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council gave its approval for the construction of a 250-metre span flyover bridge with approaches connecting Circular Road near Jullaka Mohalla with Heritage Complex, Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs 23.50 crore. In the recent years, Jammu Old City has experienced a fast growth of population and increasing rate of urbanisation.