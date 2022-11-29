AC accords admin approval to Rs 23.50 Cr Jammu flyover bridge, 5000 MT Baramulla CA store

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, accorded the administrative approval to several projects of public importance.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council gave its approval for the construction of a 250-metre span flyover bridge with approaches connecting Circular Road near Jullaka Mohalla with Heritage Complex, Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs 23.50 crore. In the recent years, Jammu Old City has experienced a fast growth of population and increasing rate of urbanisation.
Due to it the traffic has increased manifold on that specific area and vehicular congestion is increasing day by day on major old city roads.
Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (JMRDA) has explored an approach to the eastern side of the palace by constructing a flyover from Jullaka Mohalla on Circular Road and landing on the ground of palace on the River Tawi’s eastern side.
The AC also approved another proposal of JKHPMC seeking approval for design and construction of 5000-metric tonnes controlled atmosphere cold store at Behrampora, Baramulla.
The cold store would have 20 chambers of 250-metric tonnes capacity each.
The project would deploy a state of the art fully automatic technology of 5 TPH capacity for colour sorting and grading line for apples.
The facility would provide modern storage facilities to fruit growers and traders of the region near the production area and thereby increase the shelf life of the produce considerably.