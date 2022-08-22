AC approves adoption of revised Compassionate Appointment Rules (SRO-43)

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday approved the adoption of the Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, 2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the decision was aimed at promoting equity, inclusion, and accountability in providing compassionate appointments by introducing a criteria-based assessment for establishing compassion in the bereaved family based on best practices evolved out of experiential learning over the years.

The new scheme would grant appointment or monetary compensation on compassionate grounds to a dependent family member of a government employee, who may die in harness or as a result of terror-related action or due to enemy action on the Line of Control or International Border within Jammu and Kashmir and is not involved in terror-related activities or retires on invalid pension, thereby, leaving his family in penury and without any means of livelihood.