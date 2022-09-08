AC approves amnesty scheme for domestic power consumers

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the amnesty scheme for domestic power consumers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision is going to benefit more than 5.50 lakh domestic consumers by waiving off an amount of Rs 937.34 crore accumulated as surcharge or interest on account of non-payment of timely dues.

The Administrative Council has provided this last opportunity to the consumers because of not being able to avail the benefits of the last scheme due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic during the scheme period. The new scheme envisages that the outstanding amount arrears accumulated up to March 31, 2022, after waving off 100 percent interest and surcharge should be paid in a maximum of 12 monthly installments.