AC approves construction of 125-bedded hospital in Budgam

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accorded administrative approval to the construction of a 125-bed hospital at Reshipora, Budgam.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that upon completion of the hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 49.32 crore, it is expected to improve access to quality healthcare for the people of the area.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.
The spokesman said that the upcoming hospital besides enhancing healthcare for the public would also provide employment opportunities to skilled and unskilled professionals, medics and paramedics.
He said that the hospital would also help address increased patient rush and is expected to benefit a large chunk of the population living in and around Budgam district.
The AC, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accorded the administrative approval for installation of vertical lift from Peerkho Station of Jammu Ropeway Project to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, at Jammu.
The official spokesman said that the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore.
The installation of the vertical lift would connect the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex with Peerkho Station of Jammu Ropeway Project and other tourist and pilgrim places, providing a complete tourist and pilgrim circuit.
The circuit would be of huge convenience to the tourists and pilgrims visiting nearby spots such as Jammu Ropeway Project, Peerkho Temple, Mahamaya Temple, Bahu Fort, Bagh-e-Bahu, and Bhawe Mata Ji Temple.
The lift would provide easy connectivity from Mubarak Mandi Complex to other three Pracheen temples and other tourist-related places in Jammu district.
It would also attract the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and provide them a complete religious circuit.
The project would boost the heritage and pilgrim tourism and enhance the revenue earnings of the Jammu Ropeway Project along with generation of employment opportunities.
The project would be divided into two sections, each with a vertical rise of 38 and 30 meters and two footbridges with spans of 34 and 30 meters.
The project would have a base station, an intermediate station, an upper station, and capsule-type cabins with panoramic views.
There would also be parking available at the intermediate station.