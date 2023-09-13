AC approves construction of 125-bedded hospital in Budgam

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accorded administrative approval to the construction of a 125-bed hospital at Reshipora, Budgam.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that upon completion of the hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 49.32 crore, it is expected to improve access to quality healthcare for the people of the area.

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.

The spokesman said that the upcoming hospital besides enhancing healthcare for the public would also provide employment opportunities to skilled and unskilled professionals, medics and paramedics.

He said that the hospital would also help address increased patient rush and is expected to benefit a large chunk of the population living in and around Budgam district.