AC approves disinvestment of J&K Cements Ltd

The AC said that earlier also the AC vide its decision No 113/15/2021 dated October 19, 2021, had given in-principle approval for the complete sale of J&K Cements Limited by exploring the option of ascending e-auction and authorisation to utilise 240 kanal of land adjacent to Khrew plant at the Industrial Estate.

It said that the interested bidder should have a minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore and a net positive EBITDA in at least three of the immediately preceding last five financial years.

The AC said that the eligible entities were permitted to form a consortium to participate in the transaction.

It said that the maximum number of members including the lead member in a consortium could be four.

The AC said that the key principles and actions underlying the recommended disinvestment modality include 100 percent ownership in JKCL in favour of a private company and consortium.

It said that further all the assets of JKCL on an as-is-where-is basis along with approvals and licenses (including mining license) would be transferred as part of the share purchase sale.

The AC said that it was further decided that the J&K government would take over all employees of JKCL and the acquirer would be responsible for staffing requirements to get the plant operational.