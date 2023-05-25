AC approves establishment of Disaster Recovery Centre outside J&K seismic zone

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here Thursday under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave its assent to the establishment of Disaster Recovery Centre outside of J&K seismic zone along with its upkeep and maintenance for 5 years.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the project has been considered as a part of adoption and launch of e-office software in all major departments and offices of the J&K government.
He said that the digital services of the J&K government including e-office operate out of the servers installed at the primary site in the Data Centre at Jammu.
The spokesman said that the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the J&K seismic zone would protect the entire data of the primary site against any natural or technical disaster with a backup at the secondary site, in a different seismic zone.
He said that it was important to have a disaster recovery plan in place to mitigate disaster related interruptions, which make the establishment of disaster recovery sites an essential part of the system, especially when entire government working was becoming digital.
The spokesman said that the goal of a disaster recovery plan was to maintain technical operations and quickly restore ability to operate the government business in the face of disasters like floods, fires, earthquakes or other adverse conditions.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the meeting.