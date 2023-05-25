AC approves establishment of Disaster Recovery Centre outside J&K seismic zone

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here Thursday under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave its assent to the establishment of Disaster Recovery Centre outside of J&K seismic zone along with its upkeep and maintenance for 5 years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the project has been considered as a part of adoption and launch of e-office software in all major departments and offices of the J&K government.

He said that the digital services of the J&K government including e-office operate out of the servers installed at the primary site in the Data Centre at Jammu.

The spokesman said that the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the J&K seismic zone would protect the entire data of the primary site against any natural or technical disaster with a backup at the secondary site, in a different seismic zone.