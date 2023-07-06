AC approves establishment of separate Public Grievances Department

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave approval to the establishment of the Department of Public Grievances as a separate Administrative Department.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that earlier, the subject of ‘Redressal of Public Grievances’ was assigned to the Administrative Reforms, Inspections, Trainings and Grievances Department.

The spokesman said that this administrative reform measure was in line with the commitment of the government that envisages promotion of citizen-centric governance with emphasis on grievance redressal innovations through e-Governance.

He said that this would ensure better administration and quality public grievance with better outcomes for the aggrieved thereby guaranteeing efficient disposal of official business.

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bandhari attended the meeting.