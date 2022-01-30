AC approves expansion of cold storage facilities in Jammu

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The project will be the first of its kind cold storage facility for fresh fruits and vegetables in Jammu district and will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2646.73 lakhs at Talab Tiloo, Jammu in next eight months.

It will reduce the post-harvest losses by increasing the shelf life of various agriculture/horticulture products, besides addressing the issue of distress sales of the crops by the farmers.