AC approves HR Policy for Anganwadi workers, helpers

The AWWs would be re-designated as Sanginis and AWHs as Sahayikas.

The unit for selection has also been re-defined in terms of electoral ward to remove any ambiguity in the selection process.

The new policy also clearly lays down age criteria for selection, with domicile of J&K being pre-requisite eligibility for competing in the selection process.

The minimum qualification for Aanganwadi worker would be 10+2 and maximum graduation and in case no 10+2 candidate is available in the ward, 10+2 pass candidate from the adjoining ward would be considered which would require prior approval of Mission Director, ICDS.