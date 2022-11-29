AC approves HR Policy for Anganwadi workers, helpers

Jammu: As a major step towards the empowerment of women in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, approved the HR policy for female Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) working in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council approved the proposal of comprehensive Human Resource Policy to govern the engagement, leaves, promotion, and other important aspects of this very vital work force of the department.
The AWWs would be re-designated as Sanginis and AWHs as Sahayikas.
The unit for selection has also been re-defined in terms of electoral ward to remove any ambiguity in the selection process.
The new policy also clearly lays down age criteria for selection, with domicile of J&K being pre-requisite eligibility for competing in the selection process.
The minimum qualification for Aanganwadi worker would be 10+2 and maximum graduation and in case no 10+2 candidate is available in the ward, 10+2 pass candidate from the adjoining ward would be considered which would require prior approval of Mission Director, ICDS.
The weightage would be given to marks obtained in 10+2 and selection would be done purely on merit basis.
The candidates with qualification higher than graduation would not be considered.
For selection as Anganwadi helper, minimum qualification would be matriculation. The new HR Policy also stipulates the quantum of leave, eligibility for training and capacity building, and process for termination of services.
The services of both AWWs and AWHs would end on attaining the age of 60 years and vacancy so arisen would be filled as per the prescribed procedure.
Moreover, if the AWWs or AWHs, after engagement, permanently shifts or changes her place of residence outside the ward on the basis of residence of which, she was selected, then she would be deemed to have been disengaged from the post of AWW or AWH and the vacancy so accrued would be filled as per the stated procedure.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta attended the meeting.