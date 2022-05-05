AC approves Jammu and Kashmir Road Classification & Road Gazette-2022

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Road Classification & Road Gazette- 2022.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.