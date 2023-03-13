AC approves land transfer for different public purposes

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various public purposes.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council transferred land in favour of the Power Development Department (PDD) for augmentation of power supply in different areas.

The spokesman said that the AC transferred 42 kanal 15 marla situated at village Pohrupeth, tehsil Langate, district Kupwara for construction of 315 MVA, 220/132 KV GIS grid sub-station, land measuring 2 kanal situated at village Noorpora, tehsil Awantipora, district Pulwama for construction of new 33/11 KV substation in district Pulwama and land measuring 1 kanal 10 marla situated at village Odina, tehsil Sumbal, district Bandipora for construction of 3.15 MVA, 33/11 KV receiving station for providing electricity to the transit accommodation for PM Package employees.