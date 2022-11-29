AC approves land transfer for public purposes

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various developmental projects.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council approved the proposal for transferring State (Mehfooz Kahcharie) land measuring 60 kanal situated at village Badala, Kathua in favour of the Skill Development Department (SDD) for the establishment of a polytechnic.

The polytechnic in Kathua would provide opportunity to the youth of the area to get technical education in different streams and serve an important public purpose.