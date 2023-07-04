AC approves priorities for all Deptts for FY 2023-24

Srinagar: In an important decision, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here Tuesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved a comprehensive list of priority works for all departments for the Financial Year 2023-24.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these priority works are clearly delineated deliverables and are a unique initiative introduced by the J&K government during the last financial year whereby the priority works with respect to each department were identified and timelines were defined to achieve them.

The exercise of framing the detailed departmental deliverables and fixing tangible and time-bound targets was undertaken in consultation with concerned departments and timelines were laid down on monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly basis.

The deliverables primarily include various developmental projects, service delivery improvements, revenue generation, welfare initiatives and other core activities pertaining to each department.

During the last financial year, a total of 1137 deliverables were assigned to the departments.

Besides, the divisional and district administrations prioritised implementation of these departmental deliverables by undertaking proper planning, assessment and gap analysis for timely action to achieve the targets set out.