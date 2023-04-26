AC approves proposal for 4G saturation of all uncovered villages

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday approved transfer of land free of charge in favour of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited BSNL, a Government of India enterprise, for saturation of 4G mobile services in all the uncovered villages across Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this decision was in consonance with the policy decision of the Centre for providing land free of charge for saturation of 4G mobile services.
The spokesman said that 303 villages in J&K would be covered under the scheme and lead to saturation of 4G services in J&K and ensure seamless connectivity under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).
He said that the Administrative Council also fixed a timeline of 15 days for Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to complete the task for identification of land for all 303 villages, which are uncovered.
The spokesman said that the saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across J&K would play an important role and improve network facility for uncovered villages in all the districts across J&K.
Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Mandeep Kumar Bandhari attended the meeting.