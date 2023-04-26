AC approves proposal for 4G saturation of all uncovered villages

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday approved transfer of land free of charge in favour of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited BSNL, a Government of India enterprise, for saturation of 4G mobile services in all the uncovered villages across Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this decision was in consonance with the policy decision of the Centre for providing land free of charge for saturation of 4G mobile services.

The spokesman said that 303 villages in J&K would be covered under the scheme and lead to saturation of 4G services in J&K and ensure seamless connectivity under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).