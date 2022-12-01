AC approves subsidised rooftop solar power plants on residential buildings across J&K

Jammu: In a significant step towards a greener future, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the installation of rooftop solar power plants on residential buildings across all districts of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting it was said that 20 MW rooftop solar power plants on residential buildings would be installed by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Science and Technology Department, under ‘Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme, Phase-II’ of the Ministry of New Renewable Energy at a project cost of Rs 104 crore.
The spokesman said that these rooftop solar power plants would be connected with the grid on net metering basis. He said that besides providing a clean and green environment through reduction of carbon emission, the generation of solar energy through rooftop solar programme would also offset power requirements of domestic consumers in J&K.
The spokesman said that under the new progressive and investor-friendly policy, the government would extend subsidy contribution equivalent to 25 percent of the project for the installation of grid tied rooftop solar power plants on residential buildings across all districts of J&K.
He said that the project would be completed by the end of November 2023 and would be maintained free of cost for a period of five years by JAKEDA through the empanelled vendors.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta attended the meeting.