AC approves subsidised rooftop solar power plants on residential buildings across J&K

Jammu: In a significant step towards a greener future, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the installation of rooftop solar power plants on residential buildings across all districts of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting it was said that 20 MW rooftop solar power plants on residential buildings would be installed by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Science and Technology Department, under ‘Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme, Phase-II’ of the Ministry of New Renewable Energy at a project cost of Rs 104 crore.

The spokesman said that these rooftop solar power plants would be connected with the grid on net metering basis. He said that besides providing a clean and green environment through reduction of carbon emission, the generation of solar energy through rooftop solar programme would also offset power requirements of domestic consumers in J&K.