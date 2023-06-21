AC approves transfer of land for 125-bedded Budgam hospital

Srinagar: To ensure availability of quality healthcare, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here today under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved transfer of land for construction of 125 bedded hospital at Reshipora, Budgam.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 71 kanal situated in estate Reshipora, Budgam in favour of the Health and Medical Education Department for the construction of 125-bedded district hospital.

“The upcoming hospital besides enhancing healthcare for the public in the area would also provide employment opportunities in different sectors to the skilled and medical practitioners,” the spokesman said.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.