AC approves transfer of land for Police Station Khansahib

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) that met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the proposal of the Revenue Department to transfer a parcel of land for Police Station Khansahib.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 5 kanal at Khansahib, Budgam in favour of the Home Department for the construction of Police Station Khansahib.