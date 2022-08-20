AC approves transfer of land for Police Station Khansahib

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) that met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the proposal of the Revenue Department to transfer a parcel of land for Police Station Khansahib.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 5 kanal at Khansahib, Budgam in favour of the Home Department for the construction of Police Station Khansahib.
He said that the police station would tighten the vigil on all illegal activities in these areas, check security-related incidents, and ensure the availability of police personnel to respond to any law and order situation, natural or man-made disaster.
The Administrative Council directed that the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) should be comprehensively implemented in J&K in the next 3 months.
Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the LG, Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.