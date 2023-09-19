AC approves transfer of land for SKUAST-K, A&SH Deptt

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the transfer of land measuring 500 kanal 11 marlas at Sallar Anantnag in favour of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) for the establishment of the research station and additional Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the research station would provide scientific technologies to improve productivity in agriculture farming and enhance the economic well-being of the farmers.
The establishment of the research station and additional Krishi Vigyan Kendra would have a major impact on creating awareness about improved agricultural technologies through a large number of extension programmes and produce quality inputs like seeds, planting materials, organic products, bio-fertilizers, livestock, and poultry strains of the farmers.
Approval was also accorded for the transfer of 47 kanal and 13 marlas of land at Chadoora, Budgam in favour of the Animal and Sheep Husbandry (A&SH) Department for the establishment of milk processing infrastructure.
The establishment of milk processing infrastructure would bring multifaceted benefits that encompass economic development, job creation, improved nutrition, food security, and the enhancement of agricultural practices.
It would upgrade the dairy industry by promoting the overall well-being of communities and economies.
The dairy industry in J&K holds immense potential for J&K’s economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the local population’s well-being.
With increasing demand for dairy products and per capita availability of milk being lower than many milk potential states, the dairy sector is poised for significant growth in J&K in the coming years.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.