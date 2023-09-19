AC approves transfer of land for SKUAST-K, A&SH Deptt

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the transfer of land measuring 500 kanal 11 marlas at Sallar Anantnag in favour of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) for the establishment of the research station and additional Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the research station would provide scientific technologies to improve productivity in agriculture farming and enhance the economic well-being of the farmers.

The establishment of the research station and additional Krishi Vigyan Kendra would have a major impact on creating awareness about improved agricultural technologies through a large number of extension programmes and produce quality inputs like seeds, planting materials, organic products, bio-fertilizers, livestock, and poultry strains of the farmers.