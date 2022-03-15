AC DECISIONS | Administrative approval to various developmental works accorded

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday accorded administrative approval to various developmental works in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The Administrative Council approved the modernization of existing slaughter Houses at Gujjar Nagar and Dogra Hall, Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 21.88 crore.
The project will ensure the availability of wholesome hygienic meat for human consumption, besides ensuring scientific disposal of waste, checking pollution in the area and addressing the concerns of the regulatory bodies like Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the NGT. The modernization works will be completed within 12 months.
Further, the Administrative Council also approved the Construction of Multi Storey Parking at existing Bus Stand Doda at an estimated cost of Rs 32.46 crore. The project will be spanned over an area of 9526.05 sq.mtrs and will accommodate 136 cars and 20 buses at a time, which otherwise are being parked on the road side causing traffic congestion. Additionally, 36 shops will also be constructed to boost economic activity therein. The project will be completed in 2 years.
Similarly, the administrative approval was also given to the construction of Multi Storey Bus Stand at Ramban at an estimated cost of Rs. 22.44 Crore. The project will create additional parking spaces to de-congest Ramban town, ease traffic congestion and develop the area as a vibrant economic centre
The project will be constructed on an area of 5033 sq.mtrs to accommodate 20 buses on the ground floor and 50 light motor vehicles in the first floor. It will be completed within 2 years.