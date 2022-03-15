AC DECISIONS | Administrative approval to various developmental works accorded

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday accorded administrative approval to various developmental works in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the modernization of existing slaughter Houses at Gujjar Nagar and Dogra Hall, Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 21.88 crore.