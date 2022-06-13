AC DECISIONS | Transfer of land for various public purposes approved

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring land measuring 138 Kanal 11 Marla in favour of Higher Education Department for construction of new Government Degree Colleges in District Budgam and Shopian.

The land will be transferred free of cost to the Higher Education Department.

The decision aims at strengthening the higher education eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir by providing easy access to quality higher education in both the districts.

Operationalization of new colleges will also boost recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff as per the sanctioned strength.