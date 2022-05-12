AC defines developmental contour for all departments

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved an exhaustive list of developmental deliverables to be achieved in the financial year 2022-23, for all departments.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The decision to assign deliverables to all departments is a first-of-its-kind and innovative initiative of the Government aimed at propelling growth and development in the Union territory by prioritizing transformative action in all areas.
These deliverables broadly define the priority areas towards ensuring greater efficiency in the overall governance of Jammu and Kashmir, and lay down monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly targets for all departments.
These developmental contours not only define the quality and quantity of departmental services to be ensured in a time-bound manner, but also envision enhanced efficiency and productivity through greater inter-departmental convergence and coordination. Their implementation will be reviewed at the highest-level.
The exercise of framing the detailed departmental deliverables and fixing tangible and time-bound targets; has been undertaken in consultation with concerned departments. The list of deliverables broadly includes approximately 1250 tangible targets relevant for improving public service delivery.
It is a transformative step to achieve the Government’s objective of good governance through holistic and transparent development of Jammu and Kashmir.