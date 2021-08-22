ACB arrests 2 MES engineers in graft case

Jammu: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday arrested two engineers of Military Engineering Services (MES) in a graft case.

Following arrests, searches were also conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused MES officials.

As per ACB spokesperson, Abhay Kumar, Assistant Garrison Engineer and Atma Singh, Junior Engineer of Military Engineering Services (MES) were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. The spokesperson, in an official statement, said that a complaint was received in ACB alleging that contracts for different kinds of works were allotted by Garrison Engineer (North) Akhnoor for construction of various types of buildings to be utilized by the army between year 2017-2020.

“The complainant alleged that the completion certificate and the payments for the same were being deliberately delayed by the officials. The officials were demanding their commission as bribe for preparing the completion certificate and releasing payments etc,” he added.